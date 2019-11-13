Has Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (SPNS) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (SPNS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. is one of 629 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. SPNS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SPNS's full-year earnings has moved 5.19% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, SPNS has gained about 99.28% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 27.94%. This means that Sapiens International Corporation N.V. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, SPNS belongs to the Computer - Software industry, a group that includes 46 individual stocks and currently sits at #59 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 38.63% so far this year, meaning that SPNS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to SPNS as it looks to continue its solid performance.

