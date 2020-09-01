Has SAP SE (SAP) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has SAP SE (SAP) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

SAP SE is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 604 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. SAP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SAP's full-year earnings has moved 5.59% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, SAP has gained about 23.45% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 15.32% on average. This means that SAP SE is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, SAP belongs to the Computer - Software industry, which includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #62 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 39.44% so far this year, so SAP is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track SAP. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.