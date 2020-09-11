Has Sanofi (SNY) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Sanofi (SNY), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Sanofi is one of 902 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. SNY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SNY's full-year earnings has moved 3.78% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that SNY has returned about 1% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -1.17% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Sanofi is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, SNY is a member of the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry, which includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #99 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 1.11% so far this year, so SNY is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

SNY will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

