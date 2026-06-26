Has Sandvik (SDVKY) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Sandvik AB (SDVKY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Sandvik AB is one of 181 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Sandvik AB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SDVKY's full-year earnings has moved 8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, SDVKY has returned 25.9% so far this year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have gained an average of 25.4%. This means that Sandvik AB is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Valmont Industries (VMI). The stock is up 45.1% year-to-date.

For Valmont Industries, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Sandvik AB is a member of the Manufacturing - Tools & Related Products industry, which includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #89 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 11.8% so far this year, so SDVKY is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Valmont Industries belongs to the Steel - Pipe and Tube industry. This 2-stock industry is currently ranked #29. The industry has moved +49.3% year to date.

Sandvik AB and Valmont Industries could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.