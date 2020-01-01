Has salesforce.com (CRM) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of salesforce.com (CRM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

salesforce.com is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 631 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CRM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRM's full-year earnings has moved 2.36% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that CRM has returned about 18.74% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have about 0% on average. This shows that salesforce.com is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, CRM belongs to the Computer - Software industry, which includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #152 in the Zacks Industry Rank.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on CRM as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

