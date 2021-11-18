Has salesforce.com (CRM) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has salesforce.com (CRM) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

salesforce.com is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 647 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. salesforce.com is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRM's full-year earnings has moved 34.3% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that CRM has returned about 38.4% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 29%. This means that salesforce.com is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, salesforce.com belongs to the Computer - Software industry, a group that includes 38 individual companies and currently sits at #105 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 44.8% so far this year, so CRM is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.