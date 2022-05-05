Has Safe Bulkers (SB) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Safe Bulkers (SB) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Safe Bulkers is one of 141 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Safe Bulkers is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SB's full-year earnings has moved 13.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, SB has returned 15.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have lost about 7% on average. As we can see, Safe Bulkers is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK). The stock is up 36.7% year-to-date.

For Star Bulk Carriers, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Safe Bulkers is a member of the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 43 individual companies and currently sits at #34 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 34.5% so far this year, meaning that SB is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns. Star Bulk Carriers is also part of the same industry.

Safe Bulkers and Star Bulk Carriers could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

