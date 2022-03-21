Has Ryder (R) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Ryder (R) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Ryder is one of 140 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Ryder is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for R's full-year earnings has moved 30.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, R has gained about 2.2% so far this year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have lost an average of 0.3%. As we can see, Ryder is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Textainer Group (TGH). The stock is up 9% year-to-date.

In Textainer Group's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 11.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Ryder is a member of the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry, which includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #37 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 1.4% this year, meaning that R is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Textainer Group is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track Ryder and Textainer Group. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

