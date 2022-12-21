Has RPC (RES) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is RPC (RES) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

RPC is one of 247 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. RPC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RES' full-year earnings has moved 65.5% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, RES has returned 89.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 34.5% on average. This means that RPC is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Select Energy Services (WTTR). The stock has returned 34.5% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Select Energy Services' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 63.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, RPC is a member of the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry, which includes 25 individual companies and currently sits at #18 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 17% so far this year, so RES is performing better in this area. Select Energy Services is also part of the same industry.

RPC and Select Energy Services could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

RPC, Inc. (RES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Select Energy Services (WTTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.