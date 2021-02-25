Has Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Oils-Energy space have likely heard of Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Royal Dutch Shell is one of 252 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. RDS.A is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RDS.A's full-year earnings has moved 20.37% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that RDS.A has returned about 20.60% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 19.98% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Royal Dutch Shell is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, RDS.A belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry, a group that includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #44 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 24.36% this year, meaning that RDS.A is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

RDS.A will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.