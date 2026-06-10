Has Ross Stores (ROST) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Ross Stores (ROST) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Ross Stores is one of 189 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Ross Stores is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ROST's full-year earnings has moved 7.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, ROST has moved about 27.4% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 0.4%. This means that Ross Stores is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Tilly's (TLYS) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 166.8%.

In Tilly's' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 76.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Ross Stores is a member of the Retail - Discount Stores industry, which includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #63 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 12% so far this year, so ROST is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Tilly's falls under the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. Currently, this industry has 40 stocks and is ranked #84. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -3.3%.

Ross Stores and Tilly's could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tilly's, Inc. (TLYS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.