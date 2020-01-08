Has Ross Stores (ROST) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Ross Stores (ROST) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Ross Stores is one of 217 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. ROST is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ROST's full-year earnings has moved 1.51% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, ROST has returned 2.04% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 1.22% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Ross Stores is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, ROST belongs to the Retail - Discount Stores industry, a group that includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #62 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 0.75% so far this year, so ROST is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to ROST as it looks to continue its solid performance.

