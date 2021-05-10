Has Roku (ROKU) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Roku (ROKU) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Roku is one of 253 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. ROKU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ROKU's full-year earnings has moved 41.82% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that ROKU has returned about -4.52% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 1.52%. This means that Roku is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, ROKU belongs to the Broadcast Radio and Television industry, a group that includes 23 individual stocks and currently sits at #181 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 6.84% this year, meaning that ROKU is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

ROKU will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Roku, Inc. (ROKU): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.