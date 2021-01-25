Has Roku (ROKU) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Roku (ROKU), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Roku is one of 250 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ROKU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ROKU's full-year earnings has moved 56.02% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, ROKU has moved about 27.36% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 1.16%. As we can see, Roku is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, ROKU is a member of the Broadcast Radio and Television industry, which includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #170 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 8.22% so far this year, meaning that ROKU is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

ROKU will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Roku, Inc. (ROKU): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.