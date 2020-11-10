Has Roku (ROKU) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Roku (ROKU) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Roku is one of 239 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ROKU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ROKU's full-year earnings has moved 32.83% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that ROKU has returned about 65.73% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 2.10%. This shows that Roku is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, ROKU belongs to the Broadcast Radio and Television industry, a group that includes 23 individual companies and currently sits at #72 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 13.37% this year, meaning that ROKU is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to ROKU as it looks to continue its solid performance.

