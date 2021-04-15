Has Rocky Brands (RCKY) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Rocky Brands (RCKY) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Rocky Brands is one of 255 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. RCKY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCKY's full-year earnings has moved 49.62% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, RCKY has moved about 102.35% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 1.13% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Rocky Brands is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, RCKY is a member of the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry, which includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #155 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 4.15% this year, meaning that RCKY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to RCKY as it looks to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Rocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.