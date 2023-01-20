Has Rivian Stock Hit Rock Bottom?

In this video, I will talk about Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN), which has seen its stock hit all-time lows. The company continues to ramp up production after it ended 2022 with 24,337 produced, a small miss from its 25,000 goal. Several top executives have left the company as well, but all is not lost for Rivian.

