Has Rite Aid (RAD) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Rite Aid (RAD) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Rite Aid is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 205 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. RAD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RAD's full-year earnings has moved 1,084.61% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, RAD has gained about 9.89% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 37.54% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Rite Aid is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, RAD belongs to the Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry, a group that includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #34 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 10.34% so far this year, so RAD is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track RAD. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Rite Aid Corporation (RAD): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.