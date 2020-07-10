Has Rite Aid (RAD) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Rite Aid (RAD) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Rite Aid is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 207 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. RAD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RAD's full-year earnings has moved 65.57% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, RAD has returned 6.40% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 23.91%. This means that Rite Aid is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, RAD belongs to the Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry, which includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #62 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 18.22% so far this year, meaning that RAD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

RAD will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

