Has Rite Aid (RAD) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Rite Aid (RAD), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Rite Aid is one of 216 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. RAD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RAD's full-year earnings has moved 238.89% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, RAD has moved about 10.28% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have lost an average of 16.31%. This shows that Rite Aid is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, RAD is a member of the Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry, which includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #108 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 22.67% so far this year, meaning that RAD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to RAD as it looks to continue its solid performance.

