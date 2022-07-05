Has Rimini Street (RMNI) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Rimini Street (RMNI) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Rimini Street is one of 669 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Rimini Street is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RMNI's full-year earnings has moved 1.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, RMNI has moved about 3.5% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have lost about 30.7% on average. This means that Rimini Street is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is T-Mobile (TMUS). The stock is up 18% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for T-Mobile's current year EPS has increased 20.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Rimini Street belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 149 individual stocks and currently sits at #147 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 51.9% this year, meaning that RMNI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

T-Mobile, however, belongs to the Wireless National industry. Currently, this 11-stock industry is ranked #57. The industry has moved +8.4% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Rimini Street and T-Mobile as they could maintain their solid performance.

