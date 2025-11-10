Has Richtech Robotics Inc. (RR) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Richtech (RR) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Richtech is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 259 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Richtech is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RR's full-year earnings has moved 28.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, RR has gained about 38.5% so far this year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of -8.5%. This means that Richtech is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Steelcase (SCS). The stock has returned 33.3% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Steelcase's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Richtech belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 124 individual companies and currently sits at #83 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 26.9% so far this year, meaning that RR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Steelcase belongs to the Business - Office Products industry. This 3-stock industry is currently ranked #34. The industry has moved -7.7% year to date.

Richtech and Steelcase could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

