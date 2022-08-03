Has Richardson Electronics (RELL) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Richardson Electronics (RELL) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Richardson Electronics is one of 663 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Richardson Electronics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RELL's full-year earnings has moved 4.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, RELL has gained about 17.8% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of -24%. This means that Richardson Electronics is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Sierra Wireless (SWIR). The stock has returned 59.8% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Sierra Wireless' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 289.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Richardson Electronics belongs to the Electronics - Parts Distribution industry, which includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #26 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 0.8% so far this year, meaning that RELL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Sierra Wireless belongs to the Wireless Equipment industry. This 16-stock industry is currently ranked #38. The industry has moved -18.6% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Richardson Electronics and Sierra Wireless. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

