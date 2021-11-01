Has RH (RH) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of RH (RH), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

RH is one of 219 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. RH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RH's full-year earnings has moved 13.18% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, RH has moved about 47.40% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have lost an average of 5.48%. This means that RH is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, RH is a member of the Retail - Home Furnishings industry, which includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #43 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 52.22% so far this year, so RH is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to RH as it looks to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.