Has RH (RH) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has RH (RH) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

RH is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 204 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. RH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RH's full-year earnings has moved 6.73% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that RH has returned about 48.35% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 33.84%. As we can see, RH is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, RH belongs to the Retail - Home Furnishings industry, a group that includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #20 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 9.87% so far this year, so RH is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track RH. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

