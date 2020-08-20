Has RH (RH) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of RH (RH), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

RH is one of 205 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. RH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RH's full-year earnings has moved 52.12% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, RH has returned 51.24% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 31.84%. This means that RH is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, RH belongs to the Retail - Home Furnishings industry, a group that includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #19 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 17.66% so far this year, so RH is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

RH will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

