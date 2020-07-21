Has RH (RH) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of RH (RH), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of RH and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

RH is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 207 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. RH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RH's full-year earnings has moved 50.74% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, RH has moved about 31.28% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 25.04%. This means that RH is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, RH belongs to the Retail - Home Furnishings industry, a group that includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #22 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 3.87% so far this year, so RH is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to RH as it looks to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.