Has Revolve Group (RVLV) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Revolve Group (RVLV), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Revolve Group is one of 221 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. RVLV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RVLV's full-year earnings has moved 2.86% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, RVLV has returned 143.82% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have lost about 4.05% on average. This means that Revolve Group is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, RVLV belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #191 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 27.69% so far this year, meaning that RVLV is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to RVLV as it looks to continue its solid performance.

