Has Restoration Hardware Holdings (RH) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Restoration Hardware Holdings (RH), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of RH and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

Restoration Hardware Holdings is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 225 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. RH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RH's full-year earnings has moved 21.23% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that RH has returned about 42.34% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 17.54%. This means that Restoration Hardware Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, RH belongs to the Retail - Home Furnishings industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #51 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 29.80% so far this year, meaning that RH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track RH. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.