Has ResMed (RMD) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of ResMed (RMD), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of RMD and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

ResMed is a member of our Medical group, which includes 903 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. RMD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RMD's full-year earnings has moved 0.15% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, RMD has gained about 32.69% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 1.97% on average. This means that ResMed is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, RMD belongs to the Medical - Products industry, a group that includes 81 individual stocks and currently sits at #159 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 1.96% so far this year, so RMD is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on RMD as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

