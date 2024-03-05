Has Research Solutions (RSSS) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Research Solutions Inc. (RSSS) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Research Solutions Inc. is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 226 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Research Solutions Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RSSS' full-year earnings has moved 25% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, RSSS has moved about 31.9% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 7% on average. This shows that Research Solutions Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, AB SKF (SKFRY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 8.8%.

For AB SKF, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Research Solutions Inc. belongs to the Commercial Printing industry, which includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #27 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 4.7% so far this year, so RSSS is performing better in this area.

AB SKF, however, belongs to the Metal Products - Procurement and Fabrication industry. Currently, this 11-stock industry is ranked #78. The industry has moved +4.5% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Research Solutions Inc. and AB SKF as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

