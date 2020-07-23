Has Repligen (RGEN) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Repligen (RGEN) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Repligen is one of 903 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. RGEN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RGEN's full-year earnings has moved 7.56% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, RGEN has gained about 46.90% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 3.22%. This shows that Repligen is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, RGEN is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 393 individual companies and currently sits at #87 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 10.41% so far this year, so RGEN is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on RGEN as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

