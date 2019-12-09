Has Repligen (RGEN) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Repligen (RGEN) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Repligen is a member of our Medical group, which includes 884 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. RGEN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RGEN's full-year earnings has moved 6.08% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, RGEN has returned 71.22% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 7.87%. This means that Repligen is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, RGEN belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 375 individual companies and currently sits at #58 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 7.40% this year, meaning that RGEN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to RGEN as it looks to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.