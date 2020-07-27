Has Remark Holdings (MARK) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Remark Holdings (MARK), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Remark Holdings is one of 606 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MARK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MARK's full-year earnings has moved 60.42% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that MARK has returned about 177.67% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 14.02%. As we can see, Remark Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, MARK belongs to the Computers - IT Services industry, which includes 29 individual stocks and currently sits at #171 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 14.44% this year, meaning that MARK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on MARK as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.