Has Reliance Steel (RS) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Reliance Steel (RS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Reliance Steel is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 223 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Reliance Steel is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RS' full-year earnings has moved 12.4% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, RS has returned 32.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 13.8% on average. This means that Reliance Steel is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is ScanSource (SCSC). The stock has returned 22.8% year-to-date.

For ScanSource, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Reliance Steel belongs to the Metal Products - Distribution industry, a group that includes 6 individual companies and currently sits at #110 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 42.6% this year, meaning that RS is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

ScanSource, however, belongs to the Industrial Services industry. Currently, this 21-stock industry is ranked #152. The industry has moved -22.3% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Reliance Steel and ScanSource as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Investor Alert: Legal Marijuana Looking for big gains?

Now is the time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $13.5 billion in 2021 to an expected $70.6 billion by 2028.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could kick start an even greater bonanza for investors. Zacks Investment Research has recently closed pot stocks that have shot up as high as +147.0%

You’re invited to immediately check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.