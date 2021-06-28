Has Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is one of 1016 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. REGN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for REGN's full-year earnings has moved 11.71% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, REGN has gained about 13.96% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 2.77% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, REGN is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 466 individual companies and currently sits at #211 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 0.70% this year, meaning that REGN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track REGN. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.