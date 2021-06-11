Has Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is one of 1016 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. REGN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for REGN's full-year earnings has moved 11.71% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, REGN has gained about 10.13% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 2.70%. This means that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, REGN belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 466 individual companies and currently sits at #209 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 2.22% so far this year, meaning that REGN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track REGN. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.