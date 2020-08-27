Has Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 901 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. REGN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for REGN's full-year earnings has moved 18.12% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, REGN has gained about 62.99% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 1.38% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, REGN belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 393 individual stocks and currently sits at #181 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 1.99% this year, meaning that REGN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on REGN as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

