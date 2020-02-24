Has Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is one of 901 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. REGN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for REGN's full-year earnings has moved 19.85% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, REGN has returned 7.37% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 2.22%. This means that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, REGN belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 385 individual stocks and currently sits at #95 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 2.37% so far this year, so REGN is performing better in this area.

REGN will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

