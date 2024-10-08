Has REE Automotive (REE) Outpaced Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

REE Automotive Ltd. is a member of our Auto-Tires-Trucks group, which includes 102 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. REE Automotive Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for REE's full-year earnings has moved 43.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, REE has moved about 40.5% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks have lost an average of 10.4%. As we can see, REE Automotive Ltd. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Strattec Security (STRT) is another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 53.5%.

In Strattec Security's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 34.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, REE Automotive Ltd. is a member of the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, which includes 51 individual companies and currently sits at #103 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 25.8% so far this year, meaning that REE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Strattec Security is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to REE Automotive Ltd. and Strattec Security as they could maintain their solid performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Strattec Security Corporation (STRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.