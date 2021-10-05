Has RCM Technologies (RCMT) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is RCM Technologies (RCMT) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

RCM Technologies is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 276 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. RCMT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCMT's full-year earnings has moved 28% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, RCMT has returned 192.75% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of -23.74% on a year-to-date basis. This means that RCM Technologies is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, RCMT belongs to the Staffing Firms industry, which includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #24 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 44.48% so far this year, meaning that RCMT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

RCMT will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

