Has RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

RCM Technologies, Inc. is one of 277 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. RCM Technologies, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCMT's full-year earnings has moved 25% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, RCMT has gained about 280.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of -27.3% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, RCM Technologies, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Republic Services (RSG) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 37.3%.

Over the past three months, Republic Services' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, RCM Technologies, Inc. is a member of the Staffing Firms industry, which includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #22 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 44% this year, meaning that RCMT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Republic Services falls under the Waste Removal Services industry. Currently, this industry has 16 stocks and is ranked #175. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -4.1%.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track RCM Technologies, Inc. and Republic Services. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

