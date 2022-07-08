Has Ranger Oil (ROCC) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Ranger Oil (ROCC) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Ranger Oil is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 254 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Ranger Oil is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ROCC's full-year earnings has moved 35.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, ROCC has moved about 18% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 16.4% on average. This shows that Ranger Oil is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is CNX Resources Corporation. (CNX). The stock is up 18.2% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, CNX Resources Corporation.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 43.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Ranger Oil belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, a group that includes 40 individual stocks and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 24.1% so far this year, so ROCC is slightly underperforming its industry in this area. CNX Resources Corporation. is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to Ranger Oil and CNX Resources Corporation. as they could maintain their solid performance.

