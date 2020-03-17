Has Qutoutiao Inc. Sponsored (QTT) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Qutoutiao Inc. Sponsored (QTT) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of QTT and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Qutoutiao Inc. Sponsored is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 630 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. QTT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for QTT's full-year earnings has moved 11.97% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, QTT has moved about 24.63% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have lost about 22.39% on average. This means that Qutoutiao Inc. Sponsored is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, QTT belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 91 individual stocks and currently sits at #108 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 21.54% so far this year, so QTT is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to QTT as it looks to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.