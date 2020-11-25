Has Quidel (QDEL) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Quidel (QDEL) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Quidel is one of 927 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. QDEL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for QDEL's full-year earnings has moved 55.94% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, QDEL has moved about 132.49% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 1.24% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Quidel is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, QDEL belongs to the Medical - Products industry, a group that includes 79 individual stocks and currently sits at #115 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 2.36% so far this year, so QDEL is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

QDEL will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

