Has Quidel (QDEL) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Quidel (QDEL) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Quidel is a member of our Medical group, which includes 901 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. QDEL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for QDEL's full-year earnings has moved 42.45% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, QDEL has returned 231.64% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 2.37% on average. As we can see, Quidel is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, QDEL belongs to the Medical - Products industry, a group that includes 81 individual companies and currently sits at #186 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 3.24% so far this year, meaning that QDEL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on QDEL as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

