Has Quidel (QDEL) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Quidel (QDEL) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Quidel is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 889 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. QDEL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for QDEL's full-year earnings has moved 103.80% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, QDEL has returned 122.87% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -0.51%. This means that Quidel is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, QDEL belongs to the Medical - Products industry, a group that includes 81 individual stocks and currently sits at #50 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 4.90% so far this year, so QDEL is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track QDEL. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

