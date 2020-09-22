Has Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Quest Diagnostics (DGX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Quest Diagnostics is a member of our Medical group, which includes 902 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. DGX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DGX's full-year earnings has moved 52.49% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, DGX has returned 10.64% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -0.33% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Quest Diagnostics is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, DGX is a member of the Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry, which includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #52 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 5.40% so far this year, so DGX is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track DGX. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

