Has Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Quest Diagnostics (DGX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of DGX and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

Quest Diagnostics is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 903 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. DGX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DGX's full-year earnings has moved 94.82% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, DGX has moved about 20.43% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 2.65% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Quest Diagnostics is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, DGX belongs to the Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry, a group that includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #60 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 4.86% so far this year, so DGX is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to DGX as it looks to continue its solid performance.

