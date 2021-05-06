Has QUALCOMM (QCOM) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is QUALCOMM (QCOM) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

QUALCOMM is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 621 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. QCOM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for QCOM's full-year earnings has moved 5.10% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that QCOM has returned about -11.61% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 10.36%. As we can see, QUALCOMM is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, QCOM is a member of the Wireless Equipment industry, which includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #119 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 1.45% so far this year, so QCOM is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

QCOM will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.